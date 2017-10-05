Salisbury man turns self in, charged with attempted murder

Police in Salisbury say a man wanted on a warrant for attempted murder turned himself in on Thursday.

Damion Jermaine Morrow, 39, of Salisbury, is accused of shooting Corey Sims multiple times on October 5, at a location in the 800 block of N. Green Street in Salisbury.

Sims did survive the shooting.

Morrow has a long criminal history, including charges from 2016.

On May 22, 2016, Morrow was arrested by deputies for assault by pointing a gun and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following an incident on Hollywood Drive in Salisbury.

Morrow was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond and made bond and was released.

During the investigation detectives discovered through an ATF trace of the handgun that the weapon was stolen from a Salisbury resident in February 2013.

After his arrest on Thursday, Morrow was taken back to the Rowan County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with further information about the case should contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.