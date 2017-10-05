Police in Salisbury seeking man for attempted murder

Police in Salisbury have issued a warrant for attempted murder for Damion Jermaine Morrow, 39, of Salisbury.

Morrow is accused of shooting Corey Sims multiple times on October 5th at a location in the 800 block of N. Green Street in Salisbury.

Sims did survive the shooting.

Morrow's last known address was in the 100 block of Forest Pine Lane in Salisbury.

Morrow has a long criminal history, including charges from 2016.

On May 22, 2016, Morrow was arrested by deputies for assault by pointing a gun and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following an incident on Hollywood Drive in Salisbury.

Morrow was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond and made bond and was released.

During the investigation detectives discovered through an ATF trace of the handgun that the weapon was stolen from a Salisbury resident in February 2013.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morrow is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

