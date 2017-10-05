Road rage video shows 74-year-old N.C. driver punch bicyclist in the face

Lane closures and detours are coming early next week for drivers on I-85 in Cabarrus County, according to NC DOT.More >>
Lane closures and detours are coming early next week for drivers on I-85 in Cabarrus County, according to NC DOT.More >>
Police in Salisbury have issued a warrant for attempted murder for Damion Jermaine Morrow, 39, of Salisbury.More >>
Police in Salisbury have issued a warrant for attempted murder for Damion Jermaine Morrow, 39, of Salisbury.More >>
A Salisbury woman was charged with assault and animal cruelty after an incident at a home in the 900 block of Lincolnton Road on Wednesday night. According to the report, officers responded to an assault call at that address.More >>
A Salisbury woman was charged with assault and animal cruelty after an incident at a home in the 900 block of Lincolnton Road on Wednesday night. According to the report, officers responded to an assault call at that address.More >>
Road rage victims rarely catch video proof of their attack, but one Asheville biker got somewhat lucky last week, when a passing motorist with a camera drove up at just the right moment.More >>
Road rage victims rarely catch video proof of their attack, but one Asheville biker got somewhat lucky last week, when a passing motorist with a camera drove up at just the right moment.More >>
Retired Atlanta Falcon Al Pro Wide Receiver Roddy White is among the people coming to Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton’s defense over criticism of an apparent joke that is being condemned as sexist.More >>
Retired Atlanta Falcon Al Pro Wide Receiver Roddy White is among the people coming to Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton’s defense over criticism of an apparent joke that is being condemned as sexist.More >>