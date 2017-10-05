Woman charged with assaulting friend and choking dog

A Salisbury woman was charged with assault and animal cruelty after an incident at a home in the 900 block of Lincolnton Road on Wednesday night.

According to the report, officers responded to an assault call at that address. When police arrived they found Stephanie Carpenter, 31, standing in the yard with another woman.

The other woman was crying and wiping her face, according to the report.

Police say Carpenter had assaulted the other woman during an argument, and had also choked and thrown a three-year-old Bichon Frise/chihuahua mix across the room.

Carpenter was charged with one count of misdemeanor simple assault and one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

