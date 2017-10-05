Statesville teen accused of having stolen gun

An Iredell County teen is facing several charges after deputies say they found drugs and a stolen firearm on him.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Kieyon Kesean Murdock was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they received a call that three men were attempting to break into vehicles on Tuesday in the area of South Greene Street near East Front Street in Statesville. Deputies say they found three males on scene who matched the description given to them by the caller.

The sheriff's office said Murdock had a stolen firearm and drugs on him during the incident. He also had outstanding warrants against him for failing to appear on an assault and a battery charge.

The teen received a $8,500 bond.

