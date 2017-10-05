Lane closures coming to I-85 in Cabarrus County

Lane closures and detours are coming early next week for drivers on I-85 in Cabarrus County, according to NC DOT.

As work continues on the Interstate 85 widening project in Cabarrus County, crews will be setting girders for the railroad bridge over the highway just south of U.S. 29/601. This work will affect both directions of I-85 with lane reductions or an offsite detour.

Contractor Blythe Construction will close I-85 South between Exits 58 and 55, along with one lane on I-85 North between the Winecoff School Road overpass and U.S. 29/601. The northbound lane closure will start at 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, and the southbound closure will start at midnight. All lanes will open by 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. Weather permitting, the closures will take place at the same time on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

While I-85 South is closed, traffic will be detoured to Exit 58 (U.S. 29/601), with drivers then turning right onto N.C. 73 to return to I-85 South. One lane will be open on I-85 North, so no detour is needed.

DOT urges drivers to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, follow posted detours, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.

