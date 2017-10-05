Kannapolis students donate to help hurricane victims - | WBTV Charlotte

Kannapolis students donate to help hurricane victims

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) -

Students at Forest Park Elementary have donated $1,200 to the American Red Cross to help hurricane victims in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

The students brought in change, emptied piggy banks, and collected money to give to people affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

Second grader Theo Safrit, donated all of his birthday money to help the cause. He said he wanted to help people who lost their homes and were hurt by the storms. He was selected to present the check to the American Red Cross.

The money will be used to help the 12,000 people that are still in Red Cross shelters after hurricanes battered the Gulf and Atlantic coasts as well as the Caribbean.

