Standoff in Gaston County ends with man in custody - | WBTV Charlotte

Standoff in Gaston County ends with man in custody

John Sparks | WBTV John Sparks | WBTV
GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) -

 A man was arrested following a standoff with police in Gaston County Wednesday night. 

The standoff occurred at a home in the 2600 block of Castlehill Road in Gastonia. The fire department received a call of a house fire at that location around 9:40 p.m. Police say a man had allegedly tried to set his house on fire. 

Firefighters were able to put the flames out, but police said the man reportedly would not come out of the home. Officers obtained a search warrant and were able to take the man into custody. 

Gastonia police say the man was intoxicated. A woman who was inside the home when the fire occurred was able to make it out safely. 

Charges are pending. 

The man's name was not released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Couple born on same day in same Massachusetts hospital now married

    Thursday, October 5 2017 8:10 AM EDT2017-10-05 12:10:59 GMT
    Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos were born on the same day at Morton Hospital. Now they're married. (Credit: CBS Baltimore)Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos were born on the same day at Morton Hospital. Now they're married. (Credit: CBS Baltimore)

    A couple born on the same day at the same Massachusetts hospital have exchanged vows more than two decades later. 

    More >>

    A couple born on the same day at the same Massachusetts hospital have exchanged vows more than two decades later. 

    More >>

  • NCDOT: More road closures for Rowan, Cabarrus

    NCDOT: More road closures for Rowan, Cabarrus

    Thursday, October 5 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-10-05 12:07:59 GMT
    Source: NCDOTSource: NCDOT

    Drivers who travel through the work zone for the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project will encounter a short closure next week while crews place beams for construction of a new bridge at N.C. 152 in China Grove.

    More >>

    Drivers who travel through the work zone for the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project will encounter a short closure next week while crews place beams for construction of a new bridge at N.C. 152 in China Grove.

    More >>

  • Standoff in Gaston County ends with man in custody

    Standoff in Gaston County ends with man in custody

    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:37 AM EDT2017-10-05 11:37:54 GMT
    John Sparks | WBTVJohn Sparks | WBTV

    The fire department received a call of a house fire at that location around 9:40 p.m. Police say a man had allegedly tried to set his house on fire. 

    More >>

    The fire department received a call of a house fire at that location around 9:40 p.m. Police say a man had allegedly tried to set his house on fire. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly