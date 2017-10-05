Standoff in Gaston County ends with man in custody

A man was arrested following a standoff with police in Gaston County Wednesday night.

The standoff occurred at a home in the 2600 block of Castlehill Road in Gastonia. The fire department received a call of a house fire at that location around 9:40 p.m. Police say a man had allegedly tried to set his house on fire.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out, but police said the man reportedly would not come out of the home. Officers obtained a search warrant and were able to take the man into custody.

Gastonia police say the man was intoxicated. A woman who was inside the home when the fire occurred was able to make it out safely.

Charges are pending.

The man's name was not released.

