Driver killed when vehicle strikes culvert, overturns in Lancaster Co

A 21-year-old was killed in single-vehicle wreck in Lancaster County Wednesday night.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Pageland Highway near Roach Drive.

Highway Patrol said Vertrice Janet Belk was driving a 2003 Honda Accord and was headed east when she ran off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. Belk was killed in the wreck, troopers said.

She was pronounced dead on scene, troopers said.

