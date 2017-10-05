Police:Woman with cognitive issues reported missing has been found

Police say a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing Thursday has been found.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Elizabeth Sinclair Smith was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on Balsam Fir Drive in east Charlotte between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said they believed Smith may have been lost in the area.

No details about her whereabouts while missing have been released.

