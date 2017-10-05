Police:Woman with cognitive issues reported missing has been found

The Morganton mom was there with family members, and in the chaos, linked up with a young stranger who was alone.More >>
The Morganton mom was there with family members, and in the chaos, linked up with a young stranger who was alone.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
This week, Johnson, now 21, recounted the conversation as a government witness in the murder trial that arose from the crime Fudge mentioned three years ago – the October 2014 killings of Doug and Debbie London.More >>
This week, Johnson, now 21, recounted the conversation as a government witness in the murder trial that arose from the crime Fudge mentioned three years ago – the October 2014 killings of Doug and Debbie London.More >>
It was the first meeting between Lyles, the mayor pro tem, and Smith, who represents southeast Charlotte District 6.More >>
It was the first meeting between Lyles, the mayor pro tem, and Smith, who represents southeast Charlotte District 6.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Elizabeth Sinclair Smith was last seen leaving her home in the 6100 block of Balsam Fir Drive between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Elizabeth Sinclair Smith was last seen leaving her home in the 6100 block of Balsam Fir Drive between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.More >>