Police: Woman with cognitive issues missing in east Charlotte

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 66-year-old woman who suffers from cognitive issues.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Elizabeth Sinclair Smith was last seen leaving her home in the 6100 block of Balsam Fir Drive in east Charlotte between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers believe Smith may be lost in the area.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray Nike sneakers, police say. Smith had her hair pulled back into a ponytail and was seen walking with a black push walker, according to CMPD.

Police say Smith is 6-feet tall and has brown eyes, with black hair.

If you know Smith's whereabouts or have any information, you're asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

