Person rushed to hospital after incident near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood

One person was taken to the hospital after an incident near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood Wednesday.

Police were called to a reported shooting on the 300 block of West 28th Street just before 10:30 p.m. However, officers at the scene said they weren't sure if the victim was shot or assaulted.

That victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with very serious injuries.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the incident or if anyone was taken into custody.

Anyone with further information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.