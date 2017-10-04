Person rushed to hospital after assault near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood

One person was taken to the hospital after being assaulted near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police were called to a reported shooting on the 300 block of West 28th Street just before 10:30 p.m. However, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the person was not shot.

That victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the incident or whether anyone was taken into custody.

Anyone with further information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.