Cam self sacked

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sacked himself after inserting his sizable cleats squarely into his mouth when he disparaged a female sports reporter at today’s news conference.
Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked an innocent and legitimate question about pass routes one of his receivers has been running. Newton’s response? “It's funny to hear a female talk about routes!"
Rodrigue didn’t think it was so funny, now the team claims Newton regrets his thoughtlessly sexist utterance.
At the VFW in Lincoln County, some football fans are burning NFL jerseys after the recent protests over the National Anthem. Some tell us players who kneel during the anthem are disrespecting all military men and woman.
We learned today Charlotte is on a list of possible host cities for the 2026 World Cup soccer games.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
