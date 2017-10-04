Crime Stoppers: Crook craves cash at cell phone store

Cell phone store robberies usually involve the theft of expensive cell phones. But recently, one crook ignored the pricey phones for cold, hard cash.

It happened on a warm afternoon at the Metro PCS on South Tryon Street.

"He goes in, acts like he's on the phone, moves around," said CMPD Detective Tori Roddey. "He finally steps up to the clerk asks about an inexpensive phone."

The conversation continues - until the crook asks the clerk one pointed question.

"The clerk should have known something was going on because, first, it was hot that day and he comes in a sweatshirt and second, he asked him if he was alone."

"He asked the clerk if he was alone, that should have been a red flag? " I asked.

"That's always a red flag," said the detective.

We don't know what the clerk replied, but the moment he turned his back, a handgun with an extended magazine clip comes out of the crook's sweatshirt and he wants the cash.

"Although he did get some cash, there was a big ton, and you'll see on the video, a ton of brand new cell phones, I mean stacked up, that he didn't even consider and went right by them."

New cell phones are worth a pretty penny on the street.

The thief was last seen running north on South Tryon Street.

Asked if police have seen this crook in any other robberies, Detective Roddey replied, "We haven't. We're thinking this is an isolated incident."

This man is tall, about 6'1" or 6'2", with a slim build, and a low haircut, wearing a Chicago White Sox cap.

If you think you know him, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. There is reward money up to $1,000 available for a good tip.

