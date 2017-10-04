Ribbon cutting at Salisbury High for new Engineering, Science, Technology Center

Salisbury High School held a special ribbon cutting on Wednesday at the new "Hornet N*E*S*T* on the Lincolnton Road campus. The letters stand for "Next level Engineering, Science & Technology."

The NEST is an enhancement of the school's existing STEM program, and is funded by a $700,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

When the grant was announced in August, Rowan-Salisbury Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody said that, “We are very excited about the Golden LEAF grant for the implementation of an advanced manufacturing program at Salisbury High. This will enable SHS to continue to build on the school’s existing STEM Academy that is open to all district students.”

Rowan-Salisbury was awarded $700,000 from Golden LEAF Foundation to implement an Advanced Manufacturing Curriculum Pathway (AMCP) that includes training in engineering, mechatronics and metal fabrication for high school students and aligns to existing introductory programs available to middle school students.

“We appreciate all of the people who contributed input and supported our grant initiative,” says Mandy Mills, CTE Director for Rowan-Salisbury Schools. “Many Rowan County manufacturers provided input to the program in the form of surveys and advisory board meetings.”

