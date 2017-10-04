VIDEO: Local VFW burns Julius Peppers jersey in response to NFL protests

A still from the video of the NFL jersey burning. (Source: Chip Chandler)

The commander of a North Carolina Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post hosted an NFL jersey burning over the weekend in protest of players who recently kneeled during the National Anthem, "The Star Spangled Banner."

Chip Chandler, Commander of the VFW Post 1706 in Lincolnton, said he believes kneeling is "one of the most disrespectful things" someone can do while the Anthem is playing.

Over the weekend, Chandler and a small crowd burned at least three NFL jerseys, including that of Carolina Panther Julius Peppers and Pittsburgh Steeler Ben Roethlisberger, on the VFW grounds.

The group posted videos of the burning on social media.

Mobile users can click here to see the videos: Video 1 | Video 2 | Video 3 | Video 4

On Sunday, September 24, Peppers stayed in the locker room while the Anthem was playing before the Panthers' home game against the Saints. The rest of the team took the field.

The next Sunday, Peppers joined his teammates on the field while the Anthem played before their game against the Patriots in New England.

Chandler says the jersey burning had "absolutely nothing" to do with racism.

However, protesting during the Anthem drew national attention last season when Colin Kaepernick, then a quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers, declined to stand as a way to bring attention to police treatment of blacks and to social injustice.

During a speech at a political rally in Alabama on Sept. 22, Trump called for NFL owners to fire players who engaged in such a protest. In the days that followed the president issued a series of tweets reiterating his views and calling for a fan boycott of games.

Criticism from players, owners, and fans - and some praise - greeted Trump's remarks.

Chandler said NFL games were usually played on the TV's at the VFW on Sundays, but says that will no longer be the case.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.