FFN Top 10-- Week 8

For the 5th time this season, no one in the FFN Top 10 lost the previous Friday.
But just like the last 4 times, we have changes to this week's poll.
Check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime for the new FFN Top 10 for week 8.
Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.