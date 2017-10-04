PurpleStride 2017 'One for the record books!'

The numbers are in, and according to organizers, PurpleStride Charlotte 2017 was a resounding success.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network-Charlotte Affiliate describes the 6th Annual Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer as "one for the record books."

According to Mark Weber, volunteer and Chair of Charlotte Media Relations, the walk raised more than $420,000 and donations are still coming in!

“We exceeded our fundraising goal by 104 percent,” Mark wrote in an email. “We gathered an estimated 2,000 survivors, scientists, family and friends, volunteers and striders to #WageHope together on Saturday, September 9.”

The money raised goes directly to funding research to one day find a cure for pancreatic cancer, often called the "toughest cancer."

Last year, pancreatic cancer was the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths. It is usually only detected in the advanced stages because the symptoms can be vague.

Weber thanked WBTV for raising awareness on television, through appearances on our local newscasts, as well as online, through our reports here on wbtv.com/purplestride.

“From the bottom of our hearts - thank you for being part of our purple family. We are so grateful for the entire WBTV team,” Weber said.

WBTV was honored, as was I, to share the triumphs and struggles families face with pancreatic cancer. Perhaps dollars raised right here in the Queen City will be the money that tips the scales in our favor to find a cure!

