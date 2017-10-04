PurpleStride 2017 'One for the record books!'

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant says it all dealt with his position as wrestling coach at the school and trips to wrestling camps with the team that never happened.More >>
Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant says it all dealt with his position as wrestling coach at the school and trips to wrestling camps with the team that never happened.More >>
From Historic Salisbury Foundation: Historic Salisbury Foundation has announced the acquisition of the McCanless-Busby-Thompson House located at 128 West Thomas Street.More >>
From Historic Salisbury Foundation: Historic Salisbury Foundation has announced the acquisition of the McCanless-Busby-Thompson House located at 128 West Thomas Street.More >>
Giti Tire opened the company's first tire factory in the United States Wednesday and plans on creating thousands of jobs in South Carolina.More >>
Giti Tire opened the company's first tire factory in the United States Wednesday and plans on creating thousands of jobs in South Carolina.More >>
Wednesday marks a day of celebrating the delicious treat everybody loves, the beloved taco.More >>
A Gaston County man has been arrested and charged in a child pornography case.More >>
A Gaston County man has been arrested and charged in a child pornography case.More >>