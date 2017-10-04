It's National Taco Day! Hard shell or soft?

Wednesday marks a day of celebrating the delicious treat everybody loves, the beloved taco.

They’re the treat that brings people together, but in some instances, tacos cause people to draw hard lines in the sand. Hard shell or soft? We went around to get an informal poll on which variety people prefer.

Check out the video and decide which side you’re on.

And here are a few places offering deals on National Taco Day according to Offers.com:



Applebee’s – In a happy coincidence, Applebee’s is serving $1 margaritas all of October as part of its Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s – The restaurant’s Taco Tuesday special includes two tacos (chicken, steak or fish) with chips and salsa for $5.99.

California Tortilla – Buy one taco, get one free on Oct. 4. Up to five free tacos per person (free taco must be of equal or lesser value).

Chuy’s – Celebrate National Taco Day with $1 off Mexican Beer all day on Oct. 4, plus $1 Crispy Beef tacos added to any order. If you come dressed in a taco costume, you’ll get a free entree.

Del Taco – There are several special offers worth noting:

Through Oct. 7, get two carnitas for $5.

Two free chicken tacos if you sign up for Del Taco’s Raving Fan EClub.

On Tuesdays, get three Value tacos for $1.29.

On Thursdays, get three grilled chicken tacos for $2.29.



El Pollo Loco – Get a free entree (up to $7 in value) when you join the Loco Rewards program. Plus, you can use this printable coupon to get one taco platter free when you buy on at regular price on Oct. 4th.

El Torito – Get a free taco on National Taco Day

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant – Margaritas is bringing back its 2-lb Taco Gigante back for the entire month of October. Order the Taco Gigante for $12.99 and receive a voucher for a second one to eat later, if you’re up to it.

On The Border – Check out these great deals:

50-cent mini tacos all day long on Oct. 4 for dine-in customers

20% off taco catering orders

Rubio’s – Combine National Taco Day with Taco Tuesday by celebrating with Rubio’s on Oct. 3. All day, get the Original Fish Taco for $1.75, the Fish Taco Especial for $2 or the Original Fish Taco with mango salsa for $2.25. Not available for delivery or online.

Taco Bell – The $5 Taco Day Gift Set includes a Crunchy Taco, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco and a Fiery Doritos Locos taco. Spicy Potato Soft Tacos are also on Taco Bell’s $1 Cravings menu.

Taco Bueno – If you’re throwing a party for National Taco Day, the $15 Wholotta Tailgate Box includes eight beef or chicken taquitos, eight Crispy Beef Party Tacos, four large chips and five large dips. Offer expires Oct. 31, 2107.

Taco Cabana – Get a free fajita taco if you sign up for its E-Club.

Taco John’s – The Taco Blitz Box (starting at under $6) includes a taco, a burrito and a 20-oz. drink — as well as a code that you can text in for a chance to win Super Bowl tickets, NFL.com gift cards and more. (Expires Oct. 22)

TacoTime – Use this coupon to get $1 off street tacos (through Oct. 18).

Tijuana Flats – $2 Tacos and $2 Mexican Drafts on National Taco Day

