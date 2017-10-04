Deputies are investigating a string of 16 car break-ins

Tuesday morning York County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple car break-ins in two neighborhoods.

16 unlocked cars were broken into off of W. Mt Gallant Rd Tuesday morning. Electronics, money, DVDs, and cellphones were among the items that were stolen, according to deputies.

Deputies are reminding everyone to lock their car doors at night and take your valuables inside.

No suspects have been identified.

If you have more information, contact Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.

