Power restored for over 6,000 Duke Energy customers in northeast Charlotte

Power was restored for over 6,000 northeast Charlotte residents Wednesday afternoon after a power outage.

Residents who live near Prosperity Church Road, Mallard Creek, and Withrow Downs experienced power outage that was restored around 2 p.m.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outages were first reported around 12:30 p.m.

It remains unclear what caused the outages.

