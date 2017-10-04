Over 6,000 Duke Energy customers without power in northeast Charlotte

Over 6,000 northeast Charlotte residents are without power Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outages were first reported around 12:30 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the outages.

The power is expected to be restored for Duke Energy customers who live near Prosperity Church Road around 3:15 p.m. For those customers who live near Mallard Creek and Withrow Downs, power is expected to be restored around 4:45 p.m.

