Tropical Depression 16 could impact the Carolinas

We have a new tropical depression which just formed in the SW Caribbean. Currently, winds are 35mph and it will bring heavy rain to Honduras and Nicaragua for the next day or so. From there, the storm will begin to make progress to the north and strengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

As of now, it looks like the storm will strengthen to a category 1 hurricane by Sunday as it approaches the Florida panhandle – perhaps making landfall in the middle of the day on Sunday. From there, it looks to head to the northeast and could be close to the WBTV viewing area early on Monday. The storm would be back to tropical depression status – so much weaker – but would still likely be quite disruptive to your Sunday and Monday plans.

Remember, we are talking about a storm that is days away. As we have seen many times lately, a lot of things can change between now and then. That includes the track and strength. That is why we will be watching this closely. The good news is that this storm doesn’t look nearly as strong as the past few hurricanes which have impacted the US. Still, any tropical system can be dangerous so we will let you know what is happening as soon as we know.

