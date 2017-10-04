Dear Millennials, Applebee's is serving margaritas... for a dollar

Just months after millennials were blamed for the decline of sit-down, chain restaurants, like Applebee's, the bar and grill is making a move that could get a younger crowd ponied up to the bar.

Over the summer, the millennial backlash began when brands such as TGI Fridays, Ruby Tuesday, and Applebee's faced sales slumps and restaurant closures, as they struggled to attract customers and increase sales.

"Millennial consumers are more attracted than their elders to cooking at home, ordering delivery from restaurants, and eating quickly, in fast-casual or quick-serve restaurants," Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally Smith wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Now, Applebee's is going for another tactic to get millennials (and other customers) in the door: cheap alcohol.

Applebee's has announced it will be offering $1 margaritas, also known as Dollaritas, as part of the month-long celebration. They have dubbed October has Applebee's Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

According to a press release, the $1 margaritas, served on the rocks, will be available from open to close at participating Applebee's restaurants every day in October. They also offered some suggestions of things that you could eat with your dollar-margs.

"We focus on our food a lot, but 'bar' is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee's a great neighborhood destination," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage."

Applebee's recently made changes to be more of a "modern bar and grill" in an "overt pursuit of a more youthful and affluent demographic," but said the move pushed so hard for a new millennial demographic, it alienated its “Middle America” core demographic.

Applebee’s plans on returning its attention to “value-seekers” and “traditionalists.”

In August, DineEquity, the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP announced it would be closing up to 160 restaurants Thursday in a bid to shore up profits.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.