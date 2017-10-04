Giti Tire opens US' first factory in Chester Co, plans to create 1,700 jobs

Giti Tire opened the company's first tire factory in the United States Wednesday and plans on creating thousands of jobs in South Carolina.

The tire factory opened their first U.S. facility in in Richburg, South Carolina and expects to create nearly 1,700 jobs as part of "Walmart's commitment to purchase an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023."

And as if this 1.7 million square foot facility isn't welcoming enough, we're greeted by big trucks and tires too! pic.twitter.com/G1OJj4lDlu — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) October 4, 2017

According to a spokesperson with Giti Tire, the company "will invest $560 million and create new jobs in Chester County over the next decade."

The Giti facility is supposed to bring 1,700 jobs and invest $560 mil. Over the next decade. It's the first Giti factory in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/XD5Q0stF8z — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) October 4, 2017

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released this statement Wednesday:

"Walmart's commitment to American jobs is having a tangible impact on communities across America, including South Carolina. I'm very happy to celebrate Giti Tire's choice of Richburg to build a world-class manufacturing facility, bringing local jobs and investment to our great state."

The chairman of Giti Tire, Enki Tan, said that "Chester County's extensive infrastructure network, proximity to a major metropolitan area, and commitment to a highly-skilled workforce will support the company's needs and growth for many years to come."

The tire company has been recruiting students who are graduating from the York Technical College in Rock Hill "to train and educate the local workforce for the types of jobs required by this highly-advanced manufacturing facility," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stated that Giti Tire initiated a math and science award program in the Chester County School District so children could get "excited about STEM," which means the science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Giti Tire estimates that 100,000 units of Dextero tires will be created for Walmart in 2017, according to a press release. "In 2018, capacity will reach several million tires," the press release stated.

Greg Foran, who is the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., released this statement:

"By investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new products to our shelves that our customers want and new jobs to the communities we serve. Our customers have told us that second to price, where products are made influences their purchase decisions."

