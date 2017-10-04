Four men arrested and charged in a series of robberies

Four men have been charged with their involvement in a series of robberies during the month of September.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Eric Hall, Damion Howie, Rondell Jenkins, and Yakim Jenkins for their connection with a series of robberies in North and West Charlotte on September 26.

On September 4, two suspects robbed a 7-Eleven off of Sam Roper Dr. September 15, the suspects entered a Circle K off of Little Rock Rd. and robbed them of property. September 21, the suspects robbed another 7-Eleven off of Reames Rd.

The four were arrested in a stolen vehicle on Majestic Meadow Dr. According to police, officers found evidence from the three robberies.

Hall, Howie, and Rondell and Yakim Jenkins are all facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.