Four men arrested and charged in a series of robberies

A family of five is getting help from the American Red Cross after fire heavily damaged their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
A family of five is getting help from the American Red Cross after fire heavily damaged their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
We have a new tropical depression which just formed in the SW Caribbean. Currently, winds are 35mph and it will bring heavy rain to Honduras and Nicaragua for the next day or so. From there, the storm will begin to make progress to the north and strengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
We have a new tropical depression which just formed in the SW Caribbean. Currently, winds are 35mph and it will bring heavy rain to Honduras and Nicaragua for the next day or so. From there, the storm will begin to make progress to the north and strengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
Just months after millennials were blamed for the decline of sit-down, suburban chain restaurants, like Applebee's, the neighborhood's bar and grill is making a move that could get a younger crowd ponied up to the bar.More >>
Just months after millennials were blamed for the decline of sit-down, suburban chain restaurants, like Applebee's, the neighborhood's bar and grill is making a move that could get a younger crowd ponied up to the bar.More >>
Giti Tire opened the company's first tire factory in the United States Wednesday and plans on creating thousands of jobs in South Carolina.More >>
Giti Tire opened the company's first tire factory in the United States Wednesday and plans on creating thousands of jobs in South Carolina.More >>
Mayor Karen Alexander announced on Tuesday that Schneider Electric would not be closing its Salisbury location.More >>
Mayor Karen Alexander announced on Tuesday that Schneider Electric would not be closing its Salisbury location.More >>