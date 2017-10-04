Second man arrested after teen fatally shot inside home

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after deputies say he was an accessory to the murder of a teenager, who investigators believe was killed after a dispute over a girl.

According to arrest warrants, 23-year-old Dustin Allen Shook is being charged with accessory after the fact in the death of 19-year-old Justin Tyler Smith.

Smith was found dead in his home Friday with a bullet hole in the window, according to investigators. He was reportedly shot to death while sitting in a recliner inside his home.

The incident happened at a home on Ball Park Road, which is off of Buffalo Shoals Road south of Newton. Deputies said a person went to the victim's home to cut the grass and noticed something was wrong.

Jeffery Douglas Brittain, 23, was arrested two days later in connection with the murder. Catawba County deputies say they believe the incident was over a dispute about a girl.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: One arrested after man found dead in Catawba Co home

Brittain was arrested at his home Anderson Mountain Road near Maiden.

According to the warrant, Shook gave Brittain a ride from the scene of the shooting in an attempt to hide from police. He was arrested Tuesday evening and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.