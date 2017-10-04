Man accused of secret peeping, taking picture of child in bathroom at Belmont restaurant

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outages were first reported around 12:30 p.m.More >>
According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outages were first reported around 12:30 p.m.More >>
A Gaston County man has been arrested and charged in a child pornography case.More >>
A Gaston County man has been arrested and charged in a child pornography case.More >>
Mayor Karen Alexander announced on Tuesday that Schneider Electric would not be closing its Salisbury location.More >>
Mayor Karen Alexander announced on Tuesday that Schneider Electric would not be closing its Salisbury location.More >>
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District is asking members of the Mecklenburg Delegation to vote against a bill Wednesday that would permit the towns of Matthews and Mint Hill to operate their own charter schools.More >>
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District is asking members of the Mecklenburg Delegation to vote against a bill Wednesday that would permit the towns of Matthews and Mint Hill to operate their own charter schools.More >>
A family of five is getting help from the American Red Cross after fire heavily damaged their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
A family of five is getting help from the American Red Cross after fire heavily damaged their home on Wednesday morning.More >>