Gaston County man arrested in child pornography case

A Gaston County man has been arrested and charged in a child pornography case.

Cameron Shawn Franklin was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of secret peeping.

Police received an internet cyber tip that led to the investigation and arrest of Franklin. He was booked with a bond $150,000.

The investigation is on-going and police asks if you have any information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.