One man wanted after a robbery in Mecklenburg County

One man is wanted after a robbery at a Circle K in Mecklenburg County on Tuesday.

A man entered the Circle K off of E. WT Harris Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. The suspect implied that he had a weapon and demanded property from the business, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene. He is described as a black 35-year-old male about 5'5, 145 lbs. He was last scene wearing all black.

If you have any information, CMPD asks that you call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

