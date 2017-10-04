One man wanted in an armed robbery

One man is wanted in an armed robbery at Little Caesars in Mecklenburg County last Friday.

Around 11 a.m. a man robbed a Little Caesars off University City Boulevard. The man brandished a handgun and proceeded to rob the business.

The suspect fled the scene afterwards. He is described as a black male about 5'10 last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie.

If you have more information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

