$5 movies at AMC Theaters for the entire month

AMC Theaters offers $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays during the entire month of October.

Moviegoers can get a $5 ticket to any movie playing at the theater that day. Guests can also purchase a popcorn and drink combo for an additional $5.

In order to receive the deal, guests will need to sign up for a free AMC Stubs membership and present this coupon at the box office.

You can sign up for your membership online or through the AMC app.

Visit AMC's site for more information.

