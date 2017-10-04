Tractor-trailer driver reports road rage incident on Jake Alexander Boulevard

The driver of a tractor-trailer says he was sprayed with pepper spray by a man driving a pick up truck on Jake Alexander Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

The 37-year-old driver says he was in the left lane at Jake Alexander and Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue when a man driving a green truck suddenly swerved in front of him and slammed on the brakes.

The truck driver was able to stop without any damage.

At the next intersection the pick up was beside the tractor-trailer. The big rig driver asked the truck driver why he stopped in front of him like that, the pick up driver responded by telling the big rig driver that he "should have been in the right lane," and then calling him a racial slur.

The big rig driver responded by calling the other driver a "cracker."

The pick up driver then pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed it into the cab of the truck driver. The pick up driver then drove away.

The driver of the pick up was described as a white man in his 40's with "bad teeth."

The big rig driver then called police. He was not injured.

