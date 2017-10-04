Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in southwest Charlotte

A person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to MEDIC, the incident occurred on Water Ridge Parkway.

MEDIC says the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the road was shut down around 8:13 a.m.. It is unclear what time the road is expected to reopen.

