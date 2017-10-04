Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in southwest Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in southwest Charlotte

Kevin Marlow | WBTV Kevin Marlow | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning. 

According to MEDIC, the incident occurred on Water Ridge Parkway. 

MEDIC says the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the road was shut down around 8:13 a.m.. It is unclear what time the road is expected to reopen. 

