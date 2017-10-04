Family of five displaced after fire damages home

A family of five is getting help from the American Red Cross after fire heavily damaged their home on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 at a home in the 200 block of Geiger Lane. Geiger Lane is near Miller Chapel Road and Miller Road west of Salisbury.

The Rowan County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

No injuries were reported.

