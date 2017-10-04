Family of five displaced after fire damages home

A family of five is getting help from the American Red Cross after fire heavily damaged their home on Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported just after 7:30 at a home in the 200 block of Geiger Lane. Geiger Lane is near Miller Chapel Road and Miller Road west of Salisbury.
The Rowan County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
Renee invited Brendan to attend the concert with her and her friends, who all traveled from Riverside County, California, for the weekend music festival.More >>
Renee invited Brendan to attend the concert with her and her friends, who all traveled from Riverside County, California, for the weekend music festival.More >>
A family of five is getting help from the American Red Cross after fire heavily damaged their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
A family of five is getting help from the American Red Cross after fire heavily damaged their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
According to a GoFundMe page, a bullet was lodge in Tina Frost's right eye after a shooting at an outdoor country music festival Sunday night.More >>
According to a GoFundMe page, a bullet was lodge in Tina Frost's right eye after a shooting at an outdoor country music festival Sunday night.More >>
The wreck occurred around 6:35 a.m. on Interstate 77 northbound near Exit 8 at Remount Road. The Department of Transportation said there is "heavy congestion."More >>
The wreck occurred around 6:35 a.m. on Interstate 77 northbound near Exit 8 at Remount Road. The Department of Transportation said there is "heavy congestion."More >>
Speakers with the Joe Gibbs "Game Plan For Life" organization are appearing at local schools throughout the area this week.More >>
Speakers with the Joe Gibbs "Game Plan For Life" organization are appearing at local schools throughout the area this week.More >>