Salisbury Mayor: Schneider Electric not closing

Schneider Electric had earlier announced the closing of its facility at 105 Summit Park Dr. in Salisbury (Google Earth)

Mayor Karen Alexander announced on Tuesday that Schneider Electric would not be closing its Salisbury location. The announcement came near the end of the Salisbury City Council meeting.

In July, Schneider filed a WARN notice with North Carolina Workforce Development saying that the company was permanently closing and that 64 workers would lose their jobs.

“We anticipate these changes, when finalized, would be permanent,” the company said in the WARN notice. “Various factors” may affect the timing of the employment terminations, the company added.

Earlier this summer, the Salisbury Post reported that Schneider plans to transfer production to facilities in Pennsylvania and Columbia, S.C., by mid-2018.

The company is located at 105 Summit Park Drive.

