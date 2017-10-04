Crash causes heavy congestion on I-77 in south Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Crash causes heavy congestion on I-77 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

All lanes are open following a crash in south Charlotte Wednesday morning. 

The wreck occurred around 6:35 a.m. on Interstate 77 northbound near Exit 8 at Remount Road. The Department of Transportation said there is "heavy congestion." 

You can expect delays in the area. 

Officials did not say whether anyone was injured in the crash. 

