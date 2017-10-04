Gardner-Webb University alum in coma, seriously injured following Las Vegas mass shooting

A woman who was seriously injured in the Las Vegas shooting attended Gardner-Webb University and played for the women's soccer team.

According to a GoFundMe page, a bullet was lodge in Tina Frost's right eye after a shooting at an outdoor country music festival Sunday night. According to the Associated Press, Stephen Paddock fired shots from the 32nd floor of the hotel onto the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. In total, 59 people were killed and 527 people were injured in the shooting, the Associated Press reported.

"Tina is out of surgery and her vitals are stable. They removed her right eye, where the bullet was lodged, and there is an implant there now to keep the space open. She has sight in her left eye but will never see from the right again," Mary Watson Moreland, who is Frost's mother according to the crowdfunding site, said.

Frost is in a coma and on a ventilator because she can't breathe on her own, the crowdfunding site stated. "She's critically stable in ICU for at least a week. Over the next few days, they're going to see how she responds to simulation, but until then, we won't know how bad the brain damage is," according to Moreland.

Frost was reportedly from Maryland but played soccer at Gardner-Webb University. According to the school's website, Frost played soccer at the university from 2008 until 2011.

The university posted this statement on their Facebook page:

