BLOG: Warm weather expected to return, rain possible for the weekend

* Warm 80s set to return

* Tropics getting active?

* Wet weekend forecast?

For now, high pressure remains in control of our weather. That means more sunny days with cool mornings in the 50s and afternoon readings in the seasonal 70s.

On Thursday and Friday, we'll return to the low to mid 80s. That is back above average by more than 5 degrees. Rain will still be hard to come by though.

This weekend will start to bring changes. More models are starting to catch on to the likelihood of rain, starting late Saturday, continuing into Sunday and probably lingering into at least Columbus Day. We need it - even if it comes on a weekend, as its now been 22 days since our last measurable rain.

There are still several unanswered questions regarding the weekend forecast, including a connection to pending developments and an eventual track of something tropical coming up through the Gulf of Mexico, so stay tuned for updates. But at this point, if you’re making weekend plans, be mindful that there is at least some potential for heavy late weekend downpours.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

