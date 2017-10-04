'Game Plan For Life' speakers in local schools this week

Speakers with the Joe Gibbs "Game Plan For Life" organization are appearing at local schools throughout the area this week.

The theme this week is "Decisions equal Destiny."

“Our team strives to have a positive input on kids of all ages,” Terry Osborne of the Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board. Our slogan 'Preparation for the game of life does not require the practice of underage drinking', continues to be the driving force for our initiatives.”

The appearances in twelve local schools are sponsored by Osborne, along with Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten and Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes.

Speakers this week include Al Wood, Richie Parker, Nigel Smith, Antonio Stevenson, Chris Washburn, Tori Knox, Tim Worley, Daniel Ritchie, and former Washington Redskin Reynaldo Wynn.

The school assemblies focus on making good decisions, setting goals, anti-bullying, internet safety, and responsible social media.

