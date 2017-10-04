Dale Earnhardt, Jr., career featured on program cover for Bank of America 500

Race fans ready to take in Sunday’s Bank of America 500 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final Charlotte Motor Speedway start as a full-time driver – will have another reason to enjoy the event thanks to the spectacular artwork of Sam Bass, NASCAR’s first officially licensed artist.

Bass’ 85th program cover for the speedway features a through-the-years look at Earnhardt, a third-generation star and a native of nearby Kannapolis, North Carolina. As a salute to Earnhardt’s lifelong affiliation with the speedway, the Bank of America 500 cover provides a glimpse into Earnhardt’s childhood memories of watching his famous father race at Charlotte. Earnhardt’s history as a driver is also prominently featured – including a nod to his iconic victory in the 2000 Monster Energy All-Star Race, when Earnhardt became the first rookie to win NASCAR’s all-star event.

The Bank of America 500 event program will be on sale throughout Charlotte Motor Speedway's grounds this weekend.

Sunday’s Bank of America 500 marks the return of “Daylight Racing Time” to Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the race’s first daytime-scheduled running since 2002 sure to be heavy on excitement.

TICKETS:

All adult tickets to the Bank of America 500 are good for admission to the Oct. 7 Brad Paisley concert presented by Wrangler and Nationwide and saluting the JR Nation Appreci88ion Tour at zMAX Dragway. For tickets, camping packages and upgrades, fans can call the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.