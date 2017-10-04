Body cam video of Vegas attack released

Good morning to you. This is Christine Sperow. Today is Wednesday, October 4. Here is a quick look at the stories we're covering now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.
VEGAS SHOOTING: Body cam video has been released of the moments fear took over the country music concert in Las Vegas. We will air some of it this morning to show you another vantage point of the chaos that ensued when the gunman opened fire. We also hear from a Charlotte man who was in Vegas. Even though he decided not to go to the concert, he talk about still having to barricade for safety when he heard shots ring out blocks away.
This morning, hundreds of students throughout the Carolinas will hit the pavement in honor of National Walk to School Day. WBTV's Micah Smith will have more on what the purpose of the day is in an effort promote good health.
One teacher is finding himself on the wrong side of the law. We have details on the former Burke County teacher's arrest and the accusation he stole money from the school where he taught.
LIVE: Last night Mecklenburg County commissioners met to discuss who will handle police services in areas outside of city and town limits. This affects about 60,000 people who live in the county's extra territorial jurisdiction. WBTV reporter Caroline Hicks has more on the commission's decision.
Where do you stand on people protesting during the national anthem? We'll tell you how people in the state of NC feel about it in a poll released by our news partners at the Charlotte Observer.
It's flu season and many are asking the question: Should I get a flu shot this year? Many people have different reasons about why they don't get the vaccine. This morning at 6:45 a.m. we're debunking the myths!
WEATHER CHANGES: It's going to rain eventually. But how soon is it going to be?? We haven't seen rainfall in weeks. Meteorologist Al Conkiln has the most accurate look on when the chances will increase in the coming days. Make sure you tune in so you know how to prepare for the day today and into the week.
We're live now!
Christine
According to a GoFundMe page, a bullet was lodge in Tina Frost's right eye after a shooting at an outdoor country music festival Sunday night.More >>
A young new mother took a bullet for her severely injured fiancé while trying to protect him during the deadly Las Vegas shooting Sunday night.More >>
For now, high pressure remains in control of our weather. That means more sunny days with cool mornings in the 50s and afternoon readings in the seasonal 70s.More >>
A Huntersville man says he and his wife stayed in the same hotel room in Las Vegas as Stephen Paddock, the man who is accused of opening fire on an outdoor concert Sunday night.More >>
Speakers with the Joe Gibbs "Game Plan For Life" organization are appearing at local schools throughout the area this week.More >>
