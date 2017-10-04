Body cam video of Vegas attack released

Good morning to you. This is Christine Sperow. Today is Wednesday, October 4. Here is a quick look at the stories we're covering now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

VEGAS SHOOTING: Body cam video has been released of the moments fear took over the country music concert in Las Vegas. We will air some of it this morning to show you another vantage point of the chaos that ensued when the gunman opened fire. We also hear from a Charlotte man who was in Vegas. Even though he decided not to go to the concert, he talk about still having to barricade for safety when he heard shots ring out blocks away.

This morning, hundreds of students throughout the Carolinas will hit the pavement in honor of National Walk to School Day. WBTV's Micah Smith will have more on what the purpose of the day is in an effort promote good health.

One teacher is finding himself on the wrong side of the law. We have details on the former Burke County teacher's arrest and the accusation he stole money from the school where he taught.

LIVE: Last night Mecklenburg County commissioners met to discuss who will handle police services in areas outside of city and town limits. This affects about 60,000 people who live in the county's extra territorial jurisdiction. WBTV reporter Caroline Hicks has more on the commission's decision.

Where do you stand on people protesting during the national anthem? We'll tell you how people in the state of NC feel about it in a poll released by our news partners at the Charlotte Observer.

It's flu season and many are asking the question: Should I get a flu shot this year? Many people have different reasons about why they don't get the vaccine. This morning at 6:45 a.m. we're debunking the myths!

WEATHER CHANGES: It's going to rain eventually. But how soon is it going to be?? We haven't seen rainfall in weeks. Meteorologist Al Conkiln has the most accurate look on when the chances will increase in the coming days. Make sure you tune in so you know how to prepare for the day today and into the week.

