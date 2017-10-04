Music, chicken and dumpling meal to benefit China Grove Roller Mill

A special event will be held soon to benefit the historic China Grove Roller Mill.

Called the "Chicken and Pickin,' the event is Saturday, October 7 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the mill at 308 N. Main Street in China Grove.

Music will be provided by MGM, featuring Mary Gillespie on guitar and vocals, Graham Carlton on guitar and vocals, Melissa B. Adams on fiddle, and Mark Jennings on bass.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 10 and under.

All of the proceeds will go towards the maintenance and operating expenses for the mill.

