Little Big Burger to open first Charlotte location in a few weeks

Little Big Burger burger, fries and beer from Appalachian Mountain Brewery. (Courtesy of Michael Pruitt via The Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/The Charlotte Observer) - A new-to-town burger chain is opening soon in north Charlotte.

Little Big Burger will be in Prosperity Village Square, the new shopping center anchored by Publix in the Highland Creek area. The Oregon burger chain is owned by Chanticleer Holdings, the Charlotte-based operator of several fast-casual restaurant chains.

Chanticleer CEO Michael Pruitt said the north Charlotte location will open “within the next couple of weeks.”

Little Big Burger’s menu includes burgers, truffle fries and floats, according to its website.

In a statement earlier this spring, Chanticleer said funding for the restaurant is provided by its financial partner, and the deal “may include” future Little Big Burgers in Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Founded in 2005, Chanticleer is a franchisee owner of Hooters restaurants in the U.S. and overseas. Since 2013, the company has been expanding into other brands, beginning with its purchase that year of Charlotte-based American Roadside Burgers. Also in 2013, Chanticleer bought a majority interest in the Charlotte-based Just Fresh restaurant chain.