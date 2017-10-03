Motive mystery

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

More fragments of the Las Vegas shooting puzzle are slowing getting pieced together. Tonight, we know shots rained down on the concert crowd of 22,000 for eleven minutes.

Stephen Paddock shot a security guard through his hotel room door as the guard tried to get into the room.

We also learned Paddock had modified 12 long guns with something called, “bump stocks,” which are devices to allow them to fire like machine guns. If you’re unfamiliar with this legal device, make sure to watch Steve Ohnesorge’s story on bump stocks tonight at 11:00.

As for Paddock, investigators say he has gambling transactions during the past few weeks on twelve different occasions. He also sent $100,000 to someone in the Philippines recently. His girlfriend is on her way back from Japan to speak with authorities.

We’re also hearing from a Charlotte mother who was in Las Vegas with her kids during the massacre. She rushed to comfort some of the injured victims. Ironically, she is from Brooklyn, New York and lived through the horrors of the 9/11 attack.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!