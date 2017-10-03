Charlotte man says he had tickets to Las Vegas concert where shooting happened

Charlotte resident Jordan Punch returned home to Charlotte Tuesday afternoon after a work trip to Las Vegas, Nevada that took a frightening turn.

He was one of many who witnessed the chaos surrounding a mass shooting at a country music festival.

Punch said he actually had tickets to the concert where the shooting took place Sunday night. He said he was on a date at the time and the two canceled the concert plans at the last minute to go to another show.

“We weren’t at the concert, but we were a block away from it,” said Punch.

Even though he wasn’t in the concert crowd, Punch could hear the shots ring out.

“I thought it was firecrackers or something at first, but then we started seeing and hearing the people running and screaming and whatnot,” said Punch.

He said he took refuge in a hotel during the incident. He said he found himself inside of a garbage room and barricaded the door in case a shooter was on the loose.

“We didn’t know what was going on. We thought there could be multiple shooters. There was talk about even bombs in the building. There was a lot of rumors going around,” explained Punch.

He said he saw a lot of injured people during the ordeal, and even ended up coming in contact with a stranger’s blood. He said a man came up to him, touched his hand, and told him to leave the area.

“I didn’t realize it until I got back to my hotel room, but I looked down and my hand was all bloody,” said Punch. “He had actually been shot.”

Punch said he hasn’t slept much over the past couple of days. The horrific incident left him with plenty of lasting memories.

“I remember the good in people and I remember people crying a lot,” said Punch.

He said he will also remember huddling together with other people to watch TV and figure out who was responsible for the shooting.

“That’s definitely going to last in my head, absolutely.”

