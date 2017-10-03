10-year-old fair enthusiast is now a 'celebrity'

Last Thursday we answered the calling of a 10-year-old boy at the Cleveland County Fair who asked if he could be on TV.

Nicholas Bouchard turned out to be a huge hit. His video has more than 500,000 views on Facebook.

MUST WATCH: 10-year-old steals the show at the Cleveland County Fair

Nicholas was so excited about the fair and announced his joy with such enthusiasm, he’s become a local celebrity in his hometown of Shelby.

We went to see him again on Tuesday after the effects of the famous life had a chance to set in.

“I’ve been having photos taken with tons of fans and everything,” Nicholas said.

His newfound fame has made him recognizable wherever he goes now, especially the fair. This past weekend, Cleveland County Fair officials treated him to a gift basket and a free ticket.

Now, Nicholas is offering up free advice for fellow celebrities.

“Number one, don’t run away from your fans,” Nicholas said.

The rest of his list is adorable. And it’s included in the video link.

