Bump-stock rifle attachments legally sold in NC

Shane Greene likes to shoot firearms for target practice. Among the weapons he has is an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. It fires only one shot per trigger-pull, but Shane has an attachment to help increase the rate of fire.

A bump-stock is a device that allows the weapon, except for the shoulder stock, to move when it recoils. With a finger in position on an attachment on the trigger, that movement can cause that trigger to be pulled by the weight of the moving weapon.

It results in the ability of the AR-15 to fire at a rate of up to 300 rounds per minute and sound as if it is a fully automatic rifle.

"It is still a semi-auto rifle though," says Greene.

Las Vegas Police say that is what the shooter used in the attack on the concert Sunday night.

The attachment is legal. At the Guns Too Store in Lenoir, they have had one on a rifle for months without any buyers. Bobby Robbins says they have it as a novelty item for gun owners.

After what happened at the concert Sunday, there has been talk of banning such devices, and Robbins says he would not be upset if it was.

"It's just a little too gimmicky for me," he said.

Greene says it's all about being a responsible gun owner.

