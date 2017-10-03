York County police searching for two after high speed chase

Deputies are searching for two people after a high speed chase in York County on Monday afternoon.

York County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man and woman after an attempted traffic stop off of Reservation Rd. around 2:30 p.m.

According to officials, after the sheriff asked for their IDs, the car sped off leading to a chase where the vehicle was speeding 100 mph at times. The chase ended on Highway 21.

The male driver is described as a white 30-year-old wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a tattoo on his left arm. The female passenger is described as a white 30-year-old wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, with long brown hair, according to deputies.

They were in a silver Nissan Altima with a paper license plate with red letters.

If anyone has information, deputies ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.

